American Express (AXP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with American Express (AXP) standing at $168.39, reflecting a -0.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had gained 9.1% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of American Express in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.62, reflecting a 26.57% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.01 billion, indicating a 12.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.20 per share and revenue of $60.73 billion, indicating changes of +13.71% and +14.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for American Express. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, American Express is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.73, so one might conclude that American Express is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that AXP currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

