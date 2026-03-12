American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP) closed at $301.89, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 13.57% lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Express in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $3.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.64 billion, up 9.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.5 per share and revenue of $78.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.78% and +9.01%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% decrease. American Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, American Express is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.38.

Investors should also note that AXP has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry stood at 0.81 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

