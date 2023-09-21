American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.6%: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed at $154.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 1.39% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

American Express will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.43 billion, up 13.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.13 per share and revenue of $60.81 billion, which would represent changes of +12.99% and +15.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, American Express is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47.

We can also see that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AXP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.