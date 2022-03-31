American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed at $187 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had gained 5.24% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Express as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 22, 2022. On that day, American Express is projected to report earnings of $2.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.62 billion, up 28.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.73 per share and revenue of $49.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.89% and +17.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. American Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Express has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.65, so we one might conclude that American Express is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AXP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.