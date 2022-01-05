American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed at $171.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had gained 3.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Express as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, up 0.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.42 billion, up 22.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, American Express is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.59.

Investors should also note that AXP has a PEG ratio of 0.9 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AXP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

