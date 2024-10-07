American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP) closed at $273.79, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

The the stock of credit card issuer and global payments company has risen by 13.07% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Express in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 18, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.27, reflecting a 0.91% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.66 billion, up 8.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.14 per share and a revenue of $65.99 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.22% and +9.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for American Express. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% upward. Right now, American Express possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, American Express is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.14.

One should further note that AXP currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AXP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

