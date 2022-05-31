American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed at $168.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 1.18% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Express as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.38, down 15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.39 billion, up 20.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.77 per share and revenue of $50.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.5% and +19.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, American Express is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.7.

It is also worth noting that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

