American Express (AXP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

American Express (AXP) closed the most recent trading day at $179.79, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

The credit card issuer and global payments company's stock has climbed by 0.19% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of American Express in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 26, 2024. On that day, American Express is projected to report earnings of $2.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.03 billion, up 13.08% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.55% increase. Currently, American Express is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note American Express's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.17, which means American Express is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that AXP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.