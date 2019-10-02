American Express (AXP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.18, changing hands as low as $113.77 per share. American Express Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXP's low point in its 52 week range is $89.05 per share, with $129.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.75.

