American Express (AXP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $162.62, changing hands as high as $163.79 per share. American Express Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AXP's low point in its 52 week range is $130.74 per share, with $182.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.46. The AXP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
