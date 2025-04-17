American Express (AXP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, American Express (AXP) reported revenue of $16.97 billion, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.64, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17 billion, representing a surprise of -0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Book value per common share : $42.28 compared to the $42.93 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $42.28 compared to the $42.93 average estimate based on three analysts. Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans : $31.24 billion compared to the $31.2 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $31.24 billion compared to the $31.2 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial Services - Card Member loans - Average Loans : $30.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.25 billion.

: $30.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.25 billion. International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Average loans : $17.41 billion versus $17.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17.41 billion versus $17.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average. International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans : $17.89 billion versus $18.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17.89 billion versus $18.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans : $90.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.44 billion.

: $90.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.44 billion. Card billed business (Network volumes) : $439.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $444.94 billion.

: $439.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $444.94 billion. Average Card Member loans : $137.7 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.87 billion.

: $137.7 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.87 billion. Total Card Member loans : $139.2 billion compared to the $138.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $139.2 billion compared to the $138.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts. U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Average loans : $89.98 billion compared to the $89.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $89.98 billion compared to the $89.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-interest revenues : $12.80 billion versus $12.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $12.80 billion versus $12.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $4.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.11 billion.

Shares of American Express have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

