American Express (AXP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

American Express (AXP) closed the most recent trading day at $355.35, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had gained 6.97% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Express in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 24, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.4, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.62 billion, reflecting a 9.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.67 per share and revenue of $79.28 billion, which would represent changes of +14.89% and +9.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, American Express is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.97 for its industry.

Investors should also note that AXP has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.92.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.