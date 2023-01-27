American Express (AXP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, American Express (AXP) reported revenue of $14.18 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.25 billion, representing a surprise of -0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average discount rate : 2.34% versus 2.36% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2.34% versus 2.36% estimated by four analysts on average. Card billed business (Network volumes) : $413.3 billion compared to the $417.9 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $413.3 billion compared to the $417.9 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Provisions for losses-Card member loans : $757 million versus $971.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $757 million versus $971.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide cardmember loans-Average loans : $103.9 billion compared to the $103.3 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $103.9 billion compared to the $103.3 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total cards-in-force : 133.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 134.39 million.

: 133.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 134.39 million. Total Non-interest Revenues : $11.42 billion versus $11.62 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $11.42 billion versus $11.62 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Total Interest Income : $3.97 billion versus $3.51 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $3.97 billion versus $3.51 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Discount revenue : $8.18 billion versus $8.38 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $8.18 billion versus $8.38 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net card fees : $1.63 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $1.63 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $2.76 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.76 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Service fees and other revenue : $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion.

: $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. Processed revenue: $429 million compared to the $434.08 million average estimate based on five analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for American Express here>>>



Shares of American Express have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

