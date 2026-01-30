American Express (AXP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

American Express (AXP) reported $18.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $3.53 for the same period compares to $3.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.82 billion, representing a surprise of +0.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Card Member loans : $151.83 billion versus $151.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $151.83 billion versus $151.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Risk-Based Capital Ratios - Basel III - Common Equity Tier 1/Risk Weighted Assets : 10.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.4%.

: 10.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.4%. Commercial Services - Card Member loans - Total loans : $30.83 billion compared to the $30.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $30.83 billion compared to the $30.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts. International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans : $20.83 billion compared to the $19.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $20.83 billion compared to the $19.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Network volumes : $506.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $502.57 billion.

: $506.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $502.57 billion. Book value per common share : $46.45 compared to the $46.17 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $46.45 compared to the $46.17 average estimate based on two analysts. U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans : $100.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.73 billion.

: $100.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.73 billion. Total non-interest revenues : $14.46 billion versus $14.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $14.46 billion versus $14.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $4.52 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.51 billion.

: $4.52 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.51 billion. Non-interest revenues- Discount revenue : $9.88 billion versus $9.83 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $9.88 billion versus $9.83 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Non-interest revenues- Net card fees : $2.63 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.63 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Non-interest revenues- Service fees and other revenue: $1.95 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of American Express have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

