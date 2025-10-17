American Express (AXP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, American Express (AXP) reported revenue of $18.43 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.14, compared to $3.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.99 billion, representing a surprise of +2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Card Member loans : $144.81 billion versus $145.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $144.81 billion versus $145.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Risk-Based Capital Ratios - Basel III - Common Equity Tier 1/Risk Weighted Assets : 10.5% versus 10.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.5% versus 10.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Commercial Services - Card Member loans - Total loans : $30.69 billion versus $30.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $30.69 billion versus $30.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Commercial Services - Card Member loans - Average loans : $30.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.54 billion.

: $30.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.54 billion. International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Average loans : $19.65 billion compared to the $19.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $19.65 billion compared to the $19.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts. International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans : $19.98 billion compared to the $19.99 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $19.98 billion compared to the $19.99 billion average estimate based on two analysts. U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans : $94.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.23 billion.

: $94.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.23 billion. Network volumes : $479.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $473.77 billion.

: $479.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $473.77 billion. Book value per common share : $44.76 versus $45.73 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $44.76 versus $45.73 estimated by two analysts on average. Card Member loans - Average loans : $143.97 billion compared to the $143.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $143.97 billion compared to the $143.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts. U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Average loans : $93.78 billion compared to the $93.87 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $93.78 billion compared to the $93.87 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-interest revenues: $13.94 billion versus $13.71 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American Express have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

