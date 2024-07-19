American Express (AXP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, American Express (AXP) reported revenue of $16.33 billion, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.49, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22, the EPS surprise was +8.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Book value per common share : $39.26 versus $40.32 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $39.26 versus $40.32 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Card Member loans : $130.85 billion versus $129.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $130.85 billion versus $129.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans : $28.62 billion versus $27.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $28.62 billion versus $27.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Average Card Member loans : $128.32 billion versus $128.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $128.32 billion versus $128.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Card billed business (Network volumes) : $440.6 billion compared to the $448.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $440.6 billion compared to the $448.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans : $17.27 billion versus $17.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17.27 billion versus $17.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans : $84.96 billion versus $84.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $84.96 billion versus $84.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Interest Income : $5.79 billion compared to the $5.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $5.79 billion compared to the $5.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-interest Revenues : $12.60 billion compared to the $12.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $12.60 billion compared to the $12.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income : $3.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion.

: $3.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.79 billion. Discount revenue : $8.86 billion versus $8.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $8.86 billion versus $8.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net card fees: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of American Express have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

