American Express (AXP) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

American Express Co. AXP reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.73 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 0.4% year over year.



For the quarter under review, AXP’s total revenues net of interest expense increased 29% year over year to $11.7 billion on the back of higher Card Member spending. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate 0.4%.



The strong first-quarter 2022 results gained from a continued business momentum and a solid revenue stream. American Express also benefited from better volumes in the quarter under review. AXP added 3 million proprietary cards in the quarter. Travel and Entertainment spending increased 121% year over year on an FX-adjusted basis.

Outlook

American Express reaffirmed its earlier announced guidance of revenue growth of 18-20% and earnings per share in the band of $9.25-$9.65. The consensus mark for AXP’s earnings per share stands at $9.74.

Q1 Operational Performance

Thanks to higher spending, network volumes jumped 30% year over year to $350.3 billion for the first quarter.



Provision for credit losses amounted to a benefit of $33 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s provision benefit of $675 million.



Total expenses of $9.1 billion increased 34% year over year, primarily due to higher customer engagement costs, net gains on Amex Ventures equity investments in the prior year and higher compensation expenses in the current quarter.

Q1 Segmental Performances

The Global Consumer Services Group segment recorded a pretax income of $1.7 billion for the first quarter, which decreased 19% year over year. Total revenues net of interest expense increased 27% year over year to $6.9 billion, courtesy of a rise in Card Member spending.



The Global Commercial Services segment delivered a pretax income of $804 million, which increased 19.1% year over year despite a 24% rise in expenses. Total revenues net of interest expense were $3.5 billion, which climbed 31% year over year, attributable to higher Card Member spending.



The Global Merchant and Network Services segment reported a pretax net income of $687 million, which increased 78.4% year over year despite a 1% increase in costs. Total revenues net of interest expense increased 30% year over year to $1.4 billion, primarily driven by growing network volumes.





Corporate and Other posted first-quarter pretax loss of $514 million, higher than the prior-year pretax loss of $212 million due to net gains on Amex Ventures equity investments.

Balance Sheet (as of Mar 31, 2022)

American Express exited the first quarter with cash & cash equivalents of $28 billion, which increased sequentially from $22 billion. As of Mar 31, 2022, AXP’s long-term debt was $38 billion, down from $39 billion at the end of 2021.

