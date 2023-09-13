American Express (AXP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed the most recent trading day at $159.14, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 2.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

American Express will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, up 20.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.43 billion, up 13.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.13 per share and revenue of $60.81 billion, which would represent changes of +12.99% and +15.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, American Express currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.03.

Meanwhile, AXP's PEG ratio is currently 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

