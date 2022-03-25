American Express (AXP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP) closed at $190.28, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Express as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.41, down 12.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.62 billion, up 28.18% from the year-ago period.

AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.72 per share and revenue of $49.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.99% and +17.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. American Express is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Express has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.43 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.68.

We can also see that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

