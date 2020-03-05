American Express (AXP) in Focus: Stock Moves 7% Higher

American Express Company AXP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $108.01 –$136.93 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



American Express currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Investors interested in the Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry may consider Equitable Holdings, Inc. EQH, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



