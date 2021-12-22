American Express (AXP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP) closed at $162.47, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 5.82% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

American Express will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. On that day, American Express is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.38 billion, up 21.69% from the year-ago period.

AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $41.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.84% and +15.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% higher. American Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Express has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.85 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.77, which means American Express is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

