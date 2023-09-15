American Express (AXP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP) closed at $163.75, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had gained 0.75% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Express as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, up 20.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.43 billion, up 13.82% from the year-ago period.

AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.13 per share and revenue of $60.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.99% and +15.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, American Express currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.

Also, we should mention that AXP has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AXP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.