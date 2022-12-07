American Express (AXP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed the most recent trading day at $154.77, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had gained 3% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

American Express will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.25 billion, up 17.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.91 per share and revenue of $52.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.1% and +24.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. American Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Express has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.24.

Meanwhile, AXP's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

