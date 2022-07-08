American Express (AXP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP) closed at $141.76, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 12.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Express as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.38, down 15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.4 billion, up 21.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.75 per share and revenue of $50.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.69% and +19.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. American Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note American Express's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.

Investors should also note that AXP has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AXP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

