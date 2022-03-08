American Express (AXP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed the most recent trading day at $160.05, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 15.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

American Express will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, American Express is projected to report earnings of $2.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.64 billion, up 28.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.72 per share and revenue of $50.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.99% and +18.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, American Express currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

It is also worth noting that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.