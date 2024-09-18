American Express (AXP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

American Express (AXP) ended the recent trading session at $262.18, demonstrating a -1.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

Shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company have appreciated by 4.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of American Express in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 18, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.26, showcasing a 1.21% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.65 billion, up 8.28% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.13 per share and a revenue of $65.99 billion, representing changes of +17.13% and +9.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.52% upward. American Express is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, American Express currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.

One should further note that AXP currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.