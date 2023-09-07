American Express (AXP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed at $156.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 3.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

American Express will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, American Express is projected to report earnings of $2.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.43 billion, up 13.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.13 per share and revenue of $60.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.99% and +15.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. American Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Express has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.2 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.16, which means American Express is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

