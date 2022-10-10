American Express (AXP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP) closed at $137.51, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 12.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

American Express will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.52 billion, up 23.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $52.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.4% and +24.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. American Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, American Express is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means American Express is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that AXP has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



