American Express (AXP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Express (AXP) closed the most recent trading day at $153.08, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had lost 5.17% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

American Express will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, American Express is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.5 billion, up 23.53% from the year-ago period.

AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.87 per share and revenue of $52.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.5% and +24.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. American Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Express has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.83 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.65, which means American Express is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



