American Express (AXP) Accelerates Its U.K. Card Acceptance

American Express Company’s AXP cards can now be used at Timpson, B&M and EG Group retail locations across the UK, increasing its card acceptance. With this, American Express’s coverage in the UK would continue accelerating as leading businesses across home improvement, food-to-go and broader retail sectors are partnering with the company.

AXP’s merchant acquiring business builds and manages relationships with merchants around the world who accept American Express cards. After signing new merchants to accept their cards, AXP generates revenue by charging them a fee or a discount rate, which is agreed upon beforehand. Discount revenues are the largest revenue source of the company and are likely to increase as more merchants join hands with AXP.

As a growing number of merchants acknowledge the value of AXP’s loyal and high-spending consumer base, they stand to benefit from increased payment options made available to customers. Moreover, American Express would provide marketing and fraud-prevention solutions, data analytics and other services to merchants, improving their business position.

Timpson, a family-owned retailer, now allows American Express cardholders to use their cards across 2000 stores in its portfolio. B&M, a variety retailer, has also started accepting AXP’s cards to leverage its loyal customer base.

Amex cards are now accepted at around 1000 food-to-go spots in petrol station forecourts and in outlets like Starbucks, Burger King and Subway, under a recent deal with EG Group. Along with these, AXP has also accelerated coverage across home improvement and charity shop sectors.

The U.K. represents a significant portion of AXP’s billed business outside the United States. The total number of U.K. locations accepting Amex cards increased 30% year over year. The company would also implement its Shop Small campaign, under which it gives incentives and rewards to cardholders for spending in small businesses.

The cardholders benefit from rewards and offers provided by AXP. With the increasing usage of AXP cards across the UK, the company’s rewards-related expenses are also likely to climb up.

Price Performance

Shares of American Express have gained 8.1% year to date compared with the industry’sgrowth of 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

American Express currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.