Markets
AXP

American Express Approves Stock Repurchase Of 120 Mln Shares

March 08, 2023 — 04:54 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Express Company (AXP) Wednesday said its board has approved the repurchase of up to 120 million common shares.

The authorization replaces the about 36 million common shares of common stock remaining from the previous Board authorization in 2019.

The timing and amount of common shares purchased under the company's authorized capital plans will depend on various factors, including the company's business plans, financial performance and market conditions.

Separately, the Board of Directors approved a $0.08 or 15 percent increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend was raised to $0.60 per common share, from $0.52, payable on May 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 7, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.