American Express Announces Christophe Le Caillec As CFO

(RTTNews) - Payment business operator American Express Co. (AXP) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Christophe Le Caillec as the chief financial officer, effective August 14.

The company said its current Finance Chief and Vice Chairman Jeffrey Campbell has decided to retire on the same day. Campbell will continue as the vice chairman until March 2024.

Le Caillec is currently serving as the deputy finance chief of the company. He leads the Corporate Planning team as well as Risk, Technology, and Global Services Group Finance functions of the company.

In pre-market activity, shares of American Express are trading at $167, down 0.07% or $0.11 on the New York Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.