News & Insights

Markets
AXP

American Express Announces Christophe Le Caillec As CFO

June 27, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Payment business operator American Express Co. (AXP) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Christophe Le Caillec as the chief financial officer, effective August 14.

The company said its current Finance Chief and Vice Chairman Jeffrey Campbell has decided to retire on the same day. Campbell will continue as the vice chairman until March 2024.

Le Caillec is currently serving as the deputy finance chief of the company. He leads the Corporate Planning team as well as Risk, Technology, and Global Services Group Finance functions of the company.

In pre-market activity, shares of American Express are trading at $167, down 0.07% or $0.11 on the New York Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.