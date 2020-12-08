Commodities
American expands preflight testing to all U.S. destinations with travel restrictions

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

American Airlines said on Tuesday it is expanding preflight COVID-19 testing for all U.S. destinations that have travel restrictions.

The test, priced at $129 which includes a medical professional virtually assisting and express shipping both ways, will be available for purchase for passengers traveling on or after Dec. 12.

In collaboration with at-home testing partner LetsGetChecked, American said it will provide testing for travel to cities, states and territories currently under COVID-19 travel restrictions, including Puerto Rico.

In November, the airline had expanded its at-home testing to new destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Hawaii.

