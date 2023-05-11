News & Insights

Markets

American execs grooving to the tune of ESGs

May 11, 2023 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

American execs grooving to the tune of ESGs

Seem to you as if ESG’s lost a bit of its zest? You could just about be granted a mulligan for feeling that way, according to ey.com.

Then again, you might believe that, among some leaders, the rapid momentum’s taking five.

Here’s the bottom line: when any landscape altering thought process toward business like ESG surfaces, it can find its apex faster than a speeding bullet. Looking at the bigger picture, however, the mission critical relevance of sustainability and ESG in modern business and the corporate juice it sparked last season should be sent to separate corners.

A survey commissioned by Ernst & Young gauging the priority business placed on sustainability and ESG initiatives confirmed what many figured: ESG remains in the crosshairs of American execs. It also appears to pay dividends, heading every agenda.     

During the past year, investment decisions based on ESG factors hasn’t exactly been looked upon fondly, according to webforum.org.

Factors such as the Ukraine invasion and inflation have fueled the negativity.

No matter; sustainability investing decidedly will remain a thing, abetting the segue to a future that’s not only greener, but struts greater sustainability.

  • esg
  • sustainability

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.