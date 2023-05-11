American execs grooving to the tune of ESGs

Seem to you as if ESG’s lost a bit of its zest? You could just about be granted a mulligan for feeling that way, according to ey.com.

Then again, you might believe that, among some leaders, the rapid momentum’s taking five.

Here’s the bottom line: when any landscape altering thought process toward business like ESG surfaces, it can find its apex faster than a speeding bullet. Looking at the bigger picture, however, the mission critical relevance of sustainability and ESG in modern business and the corporate juice it sparked last season should be sent to separate corners.

A survey commissioned by Ernst & Young gauging the priority business placed on sustainability and ESG initiatives confirmed what many figured: ESG remains in the crosshairs of American execs. It also appears to pay dividends, heading every agenda.

During the past year, investment decisions based on ESG factors hasn’t exactly been looked upon fondly, according to webforum.org.

Factors such as the Ukraine invasion and inflation have fueled the negativity.

No matter; sustainability investing decidedly will remain a thing, abetting the segue to a future that’s not only greener, but struts greater sustainability.

