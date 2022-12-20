American Equity rejects $3.9 bln takeover bid from insurer Prosperity Life

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Annuities provider American Equity Investment Life AEL.N said on Tuesday it had rejected a $3.9 billion unsolicited takeover proposal from insurer Prosperity Life and its principal shareholder, activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

