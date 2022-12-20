US Markets
AEL

American Equity rejects $3.9 bln takeover bid from insurer Prosperity Life

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

December 20, 2022 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Annuities provider American Equity Investment Life AEL.N said on Tuesday it had rejected a $3.9 billion unsolicited takeover proposal from insurer Prosperity Life and its principal shareholder, activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.