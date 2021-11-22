American Equity Investment To Additionally Buy Back $500 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) on Monday said its Board of Directors has authorized it to buy back an additional $500 million of the company's common shares.

The total authorization now stands at $736 million, which the company plans to offset any future dilution from shares to be issued to Brookfield Reinsurance for its planned increased stake in the company from 9.9% to 15-19.9%.

Additionally, the Board declared a dividend of $0.34 per share, a $0.02 per share increase from the last time, to be paid on December 13, 2021, to stockholders as of record on November 29, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.