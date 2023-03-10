American Equity Investment Life Holding's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Friday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AEL.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4875), with shares changing hands as low as $20.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AEL.PRA was trading at a 13.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.61% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for AEL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Friday trading, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AEL.PRA) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AEL) are off about 4.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.