American Equity Investment Life Holding's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AEL.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4875), with shares changing hands as low as $22.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AEL.PRA was trading at a 8.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.00% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AEL.PRA shares, versus AEL:
Below is a dividend history chart for AEL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:
In Thursday trading, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AEL.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AEL) are up about 0.1%.
