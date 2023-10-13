American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AEL.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.60% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AEL.PRA was trading at a 14.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.43% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for AEL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:
In Friday trading, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AEL.PRA) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AEL) are off about 0.3%.
