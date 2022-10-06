American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's (NYSE:AEL) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.1x American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for American Equity Investment Life Holding as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NYSE:AEL Price Based on Past Earnings October 6th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on American Equity Investment Life Holding.

How Is American Equity Investment Life Holding's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as American Equity Investment Life Holding's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 31% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 453% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 21% per annum over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.6% each year.

With this information, we are not surprised that American Equity Investment Life Holding is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On American Equity Investment Life Holding's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that American Equity Investment Life Holding maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for American Equity Investment Life Holding you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of American Equity Investment Life Holding's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

