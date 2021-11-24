American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEL was $36.66, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.43 and a 40.89% increase over the 52 week low of $26.02.

AEL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as MetLife, Inc. (MET) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). AEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports AEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.64%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ael Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 5.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEL at 0.74%.

