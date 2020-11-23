Dividends
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEL was $27.2, representing a -20.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.25 and a 199.89% increase over the 52 week low of $9.07.

AEL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). AEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.38. Zacks Investment Research reports AEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.73%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

