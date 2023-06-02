American Equity Investment Life Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AEL

In trading on Friday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.16, changing hands as high as $40.55 per share. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.0501 per share, with $48.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.50.

