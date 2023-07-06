American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Price Target Increased by 9.70% to 50.49

The average one-year price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been revised to 50.49 / share. This is an increase of 9.70% from the prior estimate of 46.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.32% from the latest reported closing price of 52.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEL is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 92,945K shares. The put/call ratio of AEL is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 15,886K shares representing 20.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,063K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 23.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,480K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,444K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 29.72% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,146K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 14.76% over the last quarter.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

