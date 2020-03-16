American Equity Investment Life Holding: A 20.4% Better Bargain Than When Bhalla Bought

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 9, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's CEO & President, Anant Bhalla, invested $178,125.00 into 8,500 shares of AEL, for a cost per share of $20.96. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL) and achieve a cost basis 20.4% cheaper than Bhalla, with shares changing hands as low as $16.68 per share. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares are currently trading up about 15.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.16 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.24. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which AEL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2020 Anant Bhalla CEO & President 8,500 $20.96 $178,125.00 03/12/2020 Anant Bhalla CEO & President 5,500 $16.30 $89,650.00

The current annualized dividend paid by American Equity Investment Life Holding Co is $0.3/share, currently paid in annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/02/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AEL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

