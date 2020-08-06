American Equity (AEL) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted net earnings of $1.01 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The bottom line decreased 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Net loss came in at $2.76 per share against earnings of 20 cents in the year-ago quarter. The decline was attributed to tightening of American Equity's own credit spread with improving market conditions; thereby reducing the discount rate used for policyholder liabilities.

Operational Update

Total revenues were $919.9 million, up 30.2% year over year.



Premiums and other considerations more than doubled. Annuity product charges increased 1.5% while net investment income declined 4.7%, all on a year-over-year basis.



Annuity sales of $559 million decreased 63% year over year. Sequentially, gross sales at American Equity Life and Eagle Life declined 18% and 34%, respectively



Total benefits and expenses were $1.2 billion, up 80.9% year over year.



Investment spread was 2.39%, down from 2.63% in the year-ago quarter.



Policyholder funds under management of $53.1 billion at quarter end were down 0.4% from first quarter end.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.4 billion as on Jun 30, 2020, compared with $2.3 billion as on Dec 31, 2019. Total investments were $55.8 billion, down from $56.9 billion at 2019 end.



Note payable totaled $495.4 million, slightly up from $495.1 million at 2019 end.



Book value per common share excluding AOCI was $28.85, down 1.6% from 2019 end.



Total debt / total capitalization was 14.7% at second quarter end, improving 300 basis points.



Operating return on equity excluding average AOCI was 23.8%.



Pro forma estimated risk-based capital ratio was 389%,.

Performance of Other Life Insurers

Of the life insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, Reinsurance Group of America RGA and Voya Financial VOYA beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings while Lincoln National Corporation LNC missed expectations.

