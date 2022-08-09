American Equity (AEL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of 98 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24%. The bottom line remained unchanged year over year.



The quarterly results reflected higher net investment income, offset by lower premiums and annuity product charges.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote

Operational Update

Operating total revenues were $660.8 million, up 14.4% year over year on the back of higher net investment income and other revenues.



Premiums and other considerations decreased 73.7% year over year to $3.8 million. Annuity product charges decreased 12.9% year over year to $55.5 million.



Net investment income increased 18.6% on a year-over-year basis to $592.3 million. The upside was due to a higher average yield on investments resulting from strong returns from partnerships and other mark-to-market assets, lower cash balances, and the increase in allocation to higher-yielding privately sourced assets to 16.6% of the investment portfolio.



Total benefits were $0.3 billion versus expenses of $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter due to lower insurance policy benefits and changes in future policy benefits, interest-sensitive and index product benefits and other operating costs and expenses.



The investment spread was 2.64%, up from 1.95% in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.3 billion as of Jun 30, 2022, down 71.4% from 2021-end. Total investments were about $54.5 billion, which decreased 9.7% from 2021-end.



Notes payable totaled $ 496.5 million, marginally up 0.06% from 2021-end.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI was $50.68, up 24.2% from 2021-end.



Total debt/total capitalization was 9.9%, improving 150 basis points from 2021-end.

Operating return on equity excluding average AOCI was 11.9%.

Zacks Rank

American Equity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Life Insurers

Of the life insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, Brighthouse Financial Inc. BHF, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA and Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.



Brighthouse Financial's second-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $3.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.3%. The bottom line decreased 38.2% year over year. Total operating revenues of $2.1 billion decreased 8.7% year over year due to lower universal life and investment-type product policy fees and net investment income. The top line, however, beat the consensus mark by about 1%.



Premiums of $167 million increased 3.1% year over year. Adjusted net investment income was $1.1 billion in the quarter under review, down 12.1% year over year, due to lower alternative investment income, partially offset by asset growth. The investment income yield was 3.92%.



Reinsurance Group of America reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating income. Reinsurance Group's operating revenues of $4.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. The top line also improved 2.9% year over year on higher net premiums.



Net premiums of $3.2 billion rose 4.3% year over year. Investment income increased 3.6% from the prior-year quarter to $397 million, reflecting a higher average asset balance. The average investment yield remained flat year over year at 4.63%.



Voya Financial reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.67 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.1%. The bottom line decreased 24.1% year over year. Total revenues amounted to $1.5 billion, which decreased 39.3% year over year.



Net investment income declined 11.4% year over year to $581 million. Meanwhile, fee income of $411 million decreased 5.7% year over year. Premiums totaled $595 million, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total expenses were $1.4 billion, down 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.