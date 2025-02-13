American Electric's Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Increase Y/Y

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line inched up 0.8% from $1.23 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.25 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 64 cents.

For 2024, the company reported adjusted EPS of $5.62, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.58. The full-year bottom line improved from $5.25 in 2023.

Total Revenues

AEP’s revenues of $4.70 billion rose 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.58 billion. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08 billion by 7.5%.

For 2024, the company recorded revenues of $19.72 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.02 billion. The full-year bottom line, however, improved from $18.98 billion generated last year.

AEP’s Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Adjusted earnings increased to $275.5 million from $237.8 million in the year-ago period.

Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Adjusted earnings totaled $191.3 million, up from $188.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated adjusted earnings of $166.3 million, up from $159.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Generation and Marketing: Adjusted earnings amounted to $30.2 million, down from $103.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

All Other: The segment reported a loss of $3.2 million, narrower than the year-ago reported loss of $42.3 million.

Highlights of AEP’s Results

Electricity sales volume from Vertically Integrated Utilities increased 4% year over year. Transmission & Distribution Utilities’ electricity sales volume improved 20%.

AEP’s 2025 Guidance

American Electric has reaffirmed its 2025 operating earnings guidance. It still expects to generate earnings in the band of $5.75-$5.95 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.87 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s projected range.

AEP’s Zacks Rank

American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%.

NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.8%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.5% in the trailing four quarters.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%.

CMS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 7.7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the trailing four quarters.

Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.

Exelon reported revenues of $5.47 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 billion by 0.3%. The top line was 1.9% higher than the year-ago figure of $5.36 billion.



