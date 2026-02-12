American Electric's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 3.5%. The bottom line declined 4% from $1.24 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.09 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.25.



For 2024, the company reported adjusted EPS of $5.97, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.90. The full-year bottom line improved from $5.62 in 2024.

Total Revenues

AEP’s revenues of $5.31 billion rose 13.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.70 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.20 billion by 2.2%.



For 2025, the company recorded revenues of $21.88 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.96 billion. The full-year top line, however, improved from $19.72 billion generated last year.

AEP’s Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Operating earnings increased to $293 million from $276 million in the year-ago period.



Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Operating earnings totaled $185 million, down from $191 million in the year-ago quarter.



AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated operating earnings of $148 million, down from $166 million in the year-ago quarter.



Generation and Marketing: Operating earnings amounted to $86 million, up from $30 million in the year-ago quarter.



All Other: The segment reported an operating loss of $74 million, wider than the year-ago reported loss of $3 million.

AEP’s 2026 Guidance

American Electric expects to generate earnings in the band of $6.15-$6.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.34 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s projected range.

AEP’s Zacks Rank

American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Duke Energy Corporation's DUK fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.50 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 0.6%. The bottom line also declined 9.6% from $1.66 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating revenues were $7.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.66 billion by 3.9%. The top line also increased 7.9% from $7.36 billion in the year-ago period.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 96 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by a penny. However, the bottom line surpassed the year-ago quarter’s figure by 18.5%.



Revenues of $3.56 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion by 4.4%. However, the figure increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.12 billion.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted operating earnings of $2.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 by 7.85%. The bottom line also increased 24.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.66.



NFG reported sales of $651.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $647 million by 0.7%. The top line also increased 18.6% from the prior-year recorded figure of $549.5 million.

