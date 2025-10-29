American Electric's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 by 0.6%. The bottom line declined 2.7% from $1.85 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.82 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.80.

Total Revenues

AEP’s revenues of $6.01 billion rose 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $5.42 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.65 billion by 6.5%.

AEP’s Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Operating earnings increased to $573.5 million from $572.4 million in the year-ago period.



Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Operating earnings totaled $259.1 million, up from $245.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated operating earnings of $199.9 million, down from $214.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Generation and Marketing: Operating earnings amounted to $48.4 million, down from $99.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



All Other: The segment reported an operating loss of $118 million, narrower than the year-ago reported loss of $146.1 million.

AEP’s 2025 Guidance

American Electric has reaffirmed its 2025 operating earnings guidance. It still expects to generate earnings in the band of $5.75-$5.95 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.90 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s projected range.

AEP’s Zacks Rank

American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

